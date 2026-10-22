Sports fans looking to make predictions on Thursday Night Football can take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The Chicago Bears welcome the New England Patriots to Soldier Field for a battle of 4-2 teams to kick off NFL Week 7. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (illness) is active. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for al lthe information you need, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. Before you make any trades, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state, and if you don't know how prediction markets work, we have the guidance you are looking for.

Patriots vs. Bears TNF trading preview

Bears to win vs. Patriots ($0.60)

Fewer than 50.5 points ($0.49)

The Patriots have won three in a row, beating the Bills on the road and the Raiders and Jets at home behind strong performances from quarterback Drake Maye. The Bears also have two losses, but one came without starting quarterback Caleb Williams, who was injured in the other setback. Williams threw for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 victory against the Falcons last week. The Bears' running game was off, but it faced the fourth-best run defense in the NFL. The Patriots are ninth, while the Bears are eighth in rushing defense, so Maye will need to shoulder much of the load. At Kalshi, you can trade on the Bears to beat the Patriots for $0.60 per share, while shares on a New England victory are trading for $0.41 each.

Williams and Maye can both sling it around, but both defenses are in the top six in the NFL in scoring, with Chicago allowing 18.9 points per game (fifth) and New England yielding 19.8 (sixth). Both also are in the top 10 against the run, so the QBs should be busy. And while they are capable, both defenses allow fewer than 212 passing yards and 20 points per game. The teams to combine for at least 51 points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi, while the teams to come in at 50 or fewer is trading at $0.52. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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