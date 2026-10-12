The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for NFL prediction markets on Sunday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive with an ankle injury. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

One of SportsLine's experts has revealed an NFL pick for Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Falcons vs. Ravens: Atlanta to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.53 per share)

Falcons vs. Ravens: Atlanta to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"Rallying behind the backup quarterback has happened early and often in the 2026 NFL season and we have that situation again with Tyler Huntley filling in for the fallen Lamar Jackson. I fully expect the Ravens to play at a high-level under the Sunday Night lights," SportsLine NFL expert Brady Kannon said. "Meanwhile, the stock could not be any higher on the suddenly amazing Falcons. I believe 3.5 is too much of an adjustment. I do think we get a very competitive game here but not one that is 4-points in favor of Atlanta"

Kalshi prices the Falcons to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.