The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand, and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade World Series Game 1 between the Rays and Brewers, as well as Spurs vs. Rockets for anyone interested in Texas prediction markets. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Brewers vs. Rays: Junior Caminero 2+ total bases ($0.34 per share)

Spurs vs. Rockets: Fewer than 227.5 points scored ($0.58 per share)

Brewers vs. Rays: Junior Caminero 2+ total bases

"Jacob Misiorowski relies on his four-seam fastball, using it for 63.4% of his pitches. Most major-league hitters with average bat speed (under 72 mph) have trouble catching up to his high velocity. Junior Caminero has elite bat speed, averaging 77.4 mph (99th percentile), and his power numbers back it up: 42 home runs, a 13.1% barrel rate, and a 49.7% hard-hit rate in the regular season," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "Statcast data shows that Caminero does very well against fastballs thrown at 98 mph or higher, producing a .412 xwOBA and a .568 xSLG. Since Misiorowski often attacks the strike zone (6.6% walk rate), Caminero will at least have a chance. The roof at American Family Field will be closed for Game 1, which slightly favors hitters."

Kalshi prices Caminero 2+ total bases at $0.34 per share, while NO is priced at $0.66 per share. Trade on the World Series here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Spurs vs. Rockets: Fewer than 227.5 points scored

Houston opened its season with a 128-110 win over Dallas and San Antonio suffered a 116-104 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma City. Both teams were top six in the NBA in defensive rating last season and the Rockets ranked 29th in possessions per game, while the Spurs ranked 13th. The model expects these two teams grind it out, predicting that they combine for 220 points on average and that fewer than 227.5 points are scored in 61% of simulations.

Kalshi prices fewer than 227.5 points at $0.58 per share, while more than 227.5 points is priced at $0.42 per share. Trade on Rockets vs. Spurs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.