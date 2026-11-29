The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after signing up and trading $25+. There are three matchups in the 4 p.m. ET window on Sunday, but one is a huge Seahawks vs. 49ers NFC West battle, while Raiders vs. Browns wraps things up on Sunday Night Football. You can trade on numerous outcomes for every NFL Week 12 game at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is out due to an ankle injury. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and claim your $55 bonus:

Check out other Kalshi NFL predictions today, and you can find more information on our Kalshi promo code review page. That includes the terms and conditions of this offer so you can make sure prediction markets are legal in your state.

Week 12 NFL predictions

Patriots vs. Chargers more than 36.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Commanders vs. Cardinals more than 41.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Seahawks to win by more than 1.5 points vs. 49ers: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Raiders vs. Browns more than 40.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Patriots vs. Chargers more than 36.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

This is a low combined total because the Chargers have been struggling all season and the Patriots (5-5) just lost their franchise quarterback to a fractured fibula. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, still expects points to be at a premium, projecting about 40, but it has the teams combining for more than 35.5 points in 59% of its simulations. Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback for the Patriots, and the Chargers (1-9) just followed their first victory of the season with a loss to the Jets. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert is out with a concussion this week.

Shares on New England and Los Angeles to combine for more than 36.5 points trade at $0.48 per share at Kalshi, which equates to a 48% chance in the Patriots vs. Chargers odds. The teams to fall short of that combined points mark is listed at $0.48 per share. Trade on Patriots vs. Chargers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Commanders vs. Cardinals more than 41.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

The Commanders come in off a massive victory as Jayden Daniels guided the team to an unlikely winning field goal -- driving the team 64 yards in 34 seconds to set up the 26-yard winner against the Bengals. Washington is 4-5-1 but still in the race in a weak NFC East. The Cardinals have been a mess at quarterback since Gardner Minshew took over and Jacoby Brissett was traded. Minshew is out for the year, rookie Carson Beck started Week 10's loss and journeyman Josh Johnson got the nod in last week's loss to the Chiefs. The defense hasn't been much better, as Arizona (3-8) has allowed 34 points in consecutive games. That's one reason the SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 41.5 points at a 70% rate.

The teams to combine for more than 41.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi, while the teams to score 41 or fewer points is priced at $0.49 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL Week 12 and get a $55 bonus:

Seahawks to win by more than 1.5 points vs. 49ers: Yes $0.50, No $0.51



Things haven't quite gone according to plan for the Super Bowl champions, as Seattle (6-4) has dealt with injuries to Sam Darnold, and the QB has had some problems when he's been on the field. The defense continues to play at an elite level, allowing just 17.5 points per game, and that has allowed Seattle to keep winning. The Seahawks have won three of their past four, allowing just 19 total points over those victories. The 49ers (9-1) share the best record in the NFL with Buffalo and come in off a massive victory over Minnesota, but it came at a cost as Brock Purdy is out this week. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning by more than 1.5 points in 53% of its simulations.

A Seattle victory by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi, with shares on the 49ers to win, or lose by less than 1.5 points, priced at $0.51 each. Trade on Seahawks vs. 49ers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Raiders vs. Browns more than 40.5 points: $0.52, No $0.49

This one was flexed into the Sunday night spot with the Patriots-Chargers matchup looking much different than it did before the season started. The Browns (6-4) are actually eyeing a playoff spot, as they sit just one game behind the Bengals in the AFC North and quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown for at least 300 yards in his past three starts. He threw for 312 (with one interception) and rushed for 49 yards in last week's victory against the Texans. Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza has had a rough introduction to the NFL, losing to the Seahawks and Broncos, but he threw for 267 yards last week in Denver. The SportsLine model has the teams scoring more than 40.5 points in 64% of simulations.

Shares on the teams to score more than 40.5 combined points trade at $0.52 each at Kalshi, while the combined score to come in below 40.5 is $0.49 per share. Trade on NFL Week 12 and Raiders vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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