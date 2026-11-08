The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. You can use those guaranteed funds for Week 9 NFL predictions on Sunday, including matchups like Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Patriots vs. Packers and Bears vs. Buccaneers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from those aforementioned games as part of our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Patriots vs. Packers: New England to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.53 per share)

Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Drew Lock 200+ passing yards ($0.50 per share)

Bears vs. Buccaneers: Chicago to win by more than 6.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Patriots vs. Packers: New England to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"The Packers will get some extra rest to heal up for this matchup against a Patriots team that struggled to put the Dolphins away. While they should fare better at home, I've been encouraged by the performance of the Packers' defense in recent weeks," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Their early-season success came with a number of caveats, but holding the Cowboys, Lions and Panthers to 20 points or less in three straight is notable. The Patriots' offensive surge has coincided with a slate of bad defensive opponents, so if Jordan Love can have success against a defense that gave up 26+ points to the Jaguars, Bills and Bears, the Packers could certainly win this game."

Kalshi prices New England to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Drew Lock 200+ passing yards

"Drew Lock has played one full game at QB this season for the Seahawks. Ironically, it was against the same Arizona Cardinals he'll face here. He went 19-of-26 for 235 yards, three TDs and no INTs," SportsLine NFL expert Adam Thompson said. "There's little reason to expect less here. Seattle ranks No. 1 in the NFL in passes thrown to wide receivers, and Arizona ranks No. 32 in guarding WRs. The Seahawks O-line is banged up which may make running an issue vs. a decent Arizona front, so expect Lock to have freedom."

Kalshi prices Drew Lock to record 200 yards or more passing at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Cardinals vs. Seahawks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bears vs. Buccaneers: Chicago to win by more than 6.5 points NO

"The Bears are deserving favorites, but this is a little too high. By EPA, Tampa Bay ranks No. 2 against the run and No. 4 against the pass," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Bucs rank No. 3 in points allowed per drive. Look for Tampa Bay's running game, led by Bucky Irving, to chew up clock and keep this one tight throughout."

Kalshi prices the Chicago to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Sunday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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