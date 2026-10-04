The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. That means you can instantly start trading on Sunday NFL games like Texans vs. Cowboys, Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football, and Chiefs vs. Raiders. Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is inactive. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Texans vs. Cowboys: Houston to win ($0.58 per share)

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Kansas City to win by more than 4.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Panthers vs. Lions: Detroit to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Texans vs. Cowboys: Houston to win

"Nico Collins is one of the league's most valuable offensive weapons. Don't believe me? For his career CJ Stroud averages 10.7 yds/att targeting Nico Collins vs 7.7 on everyone else and it was evident against a battered Colts defense last week," SportsLine NFL expert Todd Fuhrman said. "Dallas enters this game unsure who might actually be healthy enough to log reps in their defensive backfield as the injury bug keeps decimating the unit. For Houston the run defense has been great this year but the pass D has struggled to start. If they can make Dallas one dimensional it should lead to success come Sunday"

Kalshi prices Houston at $0.58 per share to win at home, while Dallas is $0.43 per share to win at home. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Kansas City to win by more than 4.5 points NO

"In 2025, Kansas City faced an unusual schedule—they never had to play two straight road games in back-to-back weeks unless there was a bye in between. The last time the Chiefs went on the road for consecutive games without extra rest was back in November 2024," SportsLine NFL expert Jeff Hochman said. "Las Vegas averages 13.0 offensive yards per point, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Raiders' defensive front has quietly put up strong numbers with a 50% pass-rush win rate and a 36% run-stop win rate. Both teams have a positive sack differential, and with Jackson Powers-Johnson likely to miss time, the Raiders are counting on Caleb Rogers, who's a solid replacement at right guard."

Kansas City to win by more than 4.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Panthers vs. Lions: Detroit to win by more than 3.5 points

"The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true about the Panthers as well with their top two corners and best O-lineman out," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. The Lions O-line got back multiple starters last week, and I thought their defense played better than expected against the Jets."

Kalshi prices Detroit to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.