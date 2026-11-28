The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand. We review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M in Black Friday college football on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed a pick for Texas vs. Texas A&M as part of our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Texas vs. Texas A&M: More than 41.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Texas vs. Texas A&M: More than 41.5 points

No. 3 Texas faces Texas A&M for the 121st time on Friday night, with kickoff for this college football Rivalry Week matchup scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns hold a 78-37-5 advantage in the all-time series, winning both games since joining the SEC in 2024. They are coming off a 45-3 win over Arkansas, as Arch Manning finished with 287 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Texas A&M is on a four-game losing streak and will miss the postseason after opening the year ranked inside the top 10 nationally. The Longhorns are $0.79 per share to win, down two cents from earlier on Friday, and $0.48 per share to win by more than 11.5 points. More than 41.5 total points is $0.51 per share.

SportsLine's proven computer model has more than 41.5 points hitting 57% of the time. Trade on Texas vs. Texas A&M here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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