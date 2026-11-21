The UFC travels to Doha, Qatar, on Saturday for the latest UFC Fight Night, and given the time differences, fight fans have an afternoon card to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's main event features Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Sterling in a matchup of top-five-ranked light heavyweights in the UFC. Saturday's UFC Fight Night card also includes Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos and Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega as part of a five-fight main card that start at 1 p.m. ET on Paramount+ on Saturday. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive a $55 bonus:

Prochazka, 34, is 32-6-1 as a professional, including 6-3 in the UFC, and he's the No. 2-ranked light heavyweight in the UFC. Sterling, 29, is 11-0 as a professional, including 6-0 in the UFC, and he's ranked fifth in the division. Saturday also features seven preliminary fights starting at 10 a.m. ET from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling preview

Jiri Prochazka is one of the most experienced fighters throughout the UFC, set to compete in his 40th professional fight on Saturday. Prochazka, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is 32-6-1 over his professional career, including 16-3 over his last 19 fights. He's going up against an up-and-comer in Navajo Sterling, who is 11-0 as a professional. Prochazka is coming off a loss to Carlos Ulberg for the light heavyweight title at UFC 327 in April. Each of his last 17 fights ended before a decision. Sterling has three straight KO/TKO wins after three straight unanimous decision wins before then.

Prochazka isn't the only former champion on the card, with former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling taking on Kevin Vallejos in a featherweight bout. Sterling, 37, is 26-5 as a professional, including 18-5 in the UFC, and he's the No. 4-ranked featherweight. Vallejos, 24, is 18-1 as a professional, 4-0 in the UFC. He's ranked ninth in the division, looking to prove himself against a former champion.

For UFC trading on Kalshi, Navajo Sterling is trading at $0.62 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Prochazka is priced at $0.39. For Sterling vs. Vallejos, the younger Vallejos is trading at $0.56 per contract to win, with Aljamain Sterling priced at $0.46. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

18+. It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.