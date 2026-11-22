New users can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after signing up and trading $25+ on NFL Week 11 games. There are only three matchups in the 4 p.m. ET window, but Jaguars vs. Giants is a battle of division leaders, and defense will be on display in the Sunday Night Football Vikings vs. 49ers matchup. You can trade on numerous outcomes in every NFL game at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and claim your $55 bonus:

Check out other Kalshi NFL predictions today, and head over to our Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Prediction markets are legal in many states, but make sure yours is one of them before you make any trades.

Week 11 NFL predictions

Chargers to win vs. Jets: Yes $0.60, No $0.40

Jaguars to win by more than 5.5 points vs. Giants: Yes $0.53, No $0.47

Raiders vs. Broncos more than 40.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.47

Vikings vs. 49ers more than 46.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.53

Chargers to win vs. Jets: Yes $0.60, No $0.40

Los Angeles went from winning its first game to being expected to win, and that's because the Jets have won just once in their past nine games. Those losses include setbacks against the Raiders and Dolphins, but they did manage to beat the Browns at home. It wasn't real pretty, but the Chargers beat the Ravens 23-20 on Sunday Night Football. Running back Omarion Hampton rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Justin Herbert threw for just 129 but rushed for 51 and a TD. The Chargers outrushed Derrick Henry and the Ravens 160-16, and the defense had two takeaways. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chargers winning in 57% of simulations.

Shares on Los Angeles to win are trading for $0.60 per share at Kalshi, which equates to a 60% chance in the Chargers vs. Jets odds. Trade on Chargers vs. Jets with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Jaguars to win by more than 5.5 points vs. Giants: Yes $0.53, No $0.47

Jacksonville has designs on reaching the Super Bowl, as they come in at 7-2 with a loss to Denver and against the Texans in London. They have won three in a row since that trip across the pond, winning by an average of 15 points. The Giants lead their division, but the NFC East teams have been struggling mightily. New York is 5-3-1 in its first season under John Harbaugh despite a spate of injury issues. Jacksonville ranks in the league's top five in scoring on both sides of the ball, while the Giants are 14th in scoring offense and 11th in scoring offense. The SportsLine model has the Jaguars beating the Giants by more than 5.5 points in 60% of its simulations.

The Jags to win by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while New York to lose by fewer than 5.5 or win is priced at $0.47 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL Week 11 and get a $55 bonus:

Raiders vs. Broncos more than 40.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.47

Rookie Las Vegas quarterback Fernando Mendoza will hope for a little easier time Sunday when the Raiders visit the Broncos. The Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick had a rough introduction to the NFL against the Super Bowl champion Seahawks and their vaunted defense. The Broncos can get after the quarterback, as they have 26 sacks this season (T-9 in NFL), but they are 20th in the league defending against the pass. The Vegas defense gives up the most points in the league at 28.9 per game and Denver gives up almost 21. The teams combine for just over 47 per contest, so the SportsLine model is projecting almost 50 points and has the teams combining for more than 40.5 in a whopping 70% of its simulations for an 'A' grade.

Shares on the teams to combine for more than 40.5 points are trading at $0.53 each at Kalshi, with the teams to fall short of that combined total at $0.47 per share. Trade on Raiders vs. Broncos with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Vikings vs. 49ers more than 45.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.53

Minnesota will try to keep rolling behind Kirk Cousins, but the 49ers have been a tough out all year. San Francisco has lost only to the Falcons, then they crushed the Raiders and won a shootout with the Cowboys. The Vikings lost two in a row after starting the season 6-0, but Cousins led them to a huge 30-10 victory against the Packers last Sunday. The defense played a major role in that, and the Vikings are allowing a league-low 14 points per game. The 49ers are giving up 21.8 per contest, ranking 12th in the league, and are sixth in total defense, giving up just over 308 yards per game. Minnesota gives up 273 per contest (second-fewest), and the defenses are the reason the SportsLine model has the teams combining for fewer than 45.5 points in 53% of its simulations.

Shares on the teams to score more than 45.5 combined points are trading at $0.47 each at Kalshi, while the teams to come in below that number are $0.53 per share. Trade on NFL Week 11 and Vikings vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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