The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade the loaded Week 12 college football schedule, highlighted by matchups like Illinois vs. Iowa, Michigan vs. UCLA and Georgia vs. South Carolina on Saturday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of picks from those games as part of our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Illinois vs. Iowa: Illinois to win ($0.25 per share)

Michigan vs. UCLA: UCLA to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Fewer than 51.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

Illinois vs. Iowa: Illinois to win

"The Illini are 5-1 in their last six games with the lone loss a close 22-14 setback to undefeated UCLA on the road," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "Iowa is a good team, but I think this game is similar to Minnesota, where it's lower-scoring and goes down to the wire with the Illini having a chance to steal it at home. I think Illinois is in a good spot to pull off the upset."

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Michigan vs. UCLA: UCLA to win by more than 3.5 points

"This might be a trap spot for UCLA with rival USC up next week. But the Bruins have their eye on the prize, knowing that a win in Ann Arbor all but clinches them a spot in the CFP," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "The Wolverines average the 8th fewest points per game (18.3), which isn't a great formula for victory considering they are facing a Bruins team that ranks 6th best in scoring defense (14.1 PPG). The boos will be LOUD in Michigan's final home game of 2026, which also will be Kyle Whittingham's final home game as Michigan's head coach."

Kalshi prices UCLA to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Fewer than 51.5 points scored

"This game in Columbia, SC would've meant so much more had the Gamecocks not laid an egg at Arkansas last week," Cohen said. "With South Carolina out of College Football Playoff contention and Georgia not in need of any style points, look for a lower-scoring than usual affair. I'm not sure if QB LaNorris Sellers will suit up for South Carolina and actually think it might be better for him to rest this week and be ready for next week against rival Clemson. His backup, Cutter Woods, threw three interceptions last week. That's not a good formula to beat the elite Georgia defense. Georgia 31, South Carolina 10."

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