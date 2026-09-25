The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. It's also a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Trade on college football prediction markets on Friday, including Indiana vs. Northwestern and California vs. Clemson. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We've combined college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to create our Friday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

UAB vs. Navy: Drake More than 52.5 points scored ($0.46 per share)

Indiana vs. Northwestern: Indiana to win by more than 20.5 points NO ($0.48 per share)

California vs. Clemson: Clemson to win by more than 1.5 points NO ($0.53 per share)

UAB vs. Navy: More than 52.5 points scored

The Midshipmen have had two weeks to prepare and have looked pretty dynamic offensively in their first two games. They piled up 506 rushing yards in a 42-15 win over Towson to open the season and then scored 30 in a loss to FAU with a more balanced attack (147 passing and 246 rushing). Meanwhile, the Navy defense has given up 593 yards through the air. The model predicts these two teams combine for 54 points on average.

More than 52.5 points scored in Navy vs. UAB is priced at $0.46 per share, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade Navy vs. UAB here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Indiana vs. Northwestern: Indiana to win by more than 20.5 points NO

Colorado's players made the mistake of disrespecting the atmosphere in Evanston last week and wound up on the receiving end of a 41-7 beatdown. David Braun has players who buy in after leading the program to bowl games in two of his first three seasons at the helm. This is an opportunity in primetime to prove that they can compete with the defending national champions. The model predicts that the Wildcats keep it within three scores in 55% of simulations.

Indiana is priced at $0.53 per share to win by more than 20.5 points, while Kalshi prices NO in this market at $0.48 per share. Trade Week 4 college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Clemson vs. California: Clemson to win by more than 1.5 points NO

"When I look at the Cal Bears I see a team that is both physically and mentally tough. Despite their loss two weeks ago to UCLA, this team showed its mental toughness by getting up off the mat and traveling across country to take care of a pesky Syracuse team," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "In this game, they get the chance to take advantage of a Tigers squad making the trip and coming off of a big win. Reason why I believe in Cal is due to them having the upper hand at QB."

Kalshi prices Clemson to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade California vs. Clemson here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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