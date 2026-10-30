The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade in the NBA and college football on Friday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's experts have revealed a trio of picks for Charlotte vs. Tulane, Sacramento State vs. Kent State and 76ers vs. Knicks as part of our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Charlotte vs. Tulane: Green Wave to win by more than 10.5 points NO ($0.56 per share)



Sacramento State vs. Kent State: Golden Flashes to win by more than 9.5 points NO ($0.53 per share)

76ers vs. Knicks: New York to win ($0.52 per share)

Charlotte vs. Tulane: Green Wave to win by more than 10.5 points NO

"Charlotte is not a very good team, but it picked up its first win of the year in its last game, and is home off a bye this week against a Tulane team that's been disappointing," SportsLine college football expert Tom Fornelli said.

Kalshi prices Tulane to win by more than 10.5 points NO at $0.56 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Sacramento State vs. Kent State: Golden Flashes to win by more than 9.5 points NO

"Kent State travels west on a short week for a 10:30 p.m. (ET) kickoff. The Golden Flashes have been outscored by an astonishing 183-12 in four away games," SportsLine college football expert Mike Tierney said. "Three opponents were vastly superior to Sac State, but the fourth was a 38-7 setback to Western Michigan. To be sure, the Hornets are a bottom dweller in the FBS hierarchy, yet no way Kent should be spotting double digits this far away from home -- and this late at night."

Kalshi prices Kent State to win by more than 9.5 points NO at $0.53 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

76ers vs. Knicks: New York to win

These two teams met on NBA Opening Night at Madison Square Garden and the 76ers spoiled New York City's title celebration with a 106-100 win. However, the Knicks have settled in with back-to-back wins over the Pistons and Bulls after an 0-3 start and will be eager to get one back against one of the biggest threats to their supremacy in the East. The model predicts that New York wins in 55% of simulations.

Kalshi prices the Knicks to win at $0.52 per share. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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