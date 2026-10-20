The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, NBA Opening Night features the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET and the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Trade on NBA Opening Night here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Knicks vs. 76ers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know the Knicks will hoist their championship banner at Madison Square Garden before this game, their first in 53 years, after beating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals. Guard Jalen Brunson was named Finals MVP, and New York swept Philadelphia 4-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals on the way to the title. The Knicks open their title defense at home, where they trade at $0.625 per share to win on Kalshi.

Philadelphia arrives with a rebuilt roster after signing LeBron James, who is making his debut with the 76ers at age 41, and trading for Jaylen Brown. On Kalshi, the 76ers trade at $0.385 per share to win at Madison Square Garden. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 232.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 232.5. Trade on Knicks vs. 76ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Thunder vs. Spurs predictions

San Antonio hosts Oklahoma City in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals, which the Spurs won in seven games behind center Victor Wembanyama before they lost the NBA Finals to New York. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, won the NBA title in 2025 and are looking to turn the series loss around, and Oklahoma City signed guard Cason Wallace to a $139 million extension this offseason.

On Kalshi, San Antonio trades at $0.545 per share to win at Frost Bank Center, and Oklahoma City trades at $0.455 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 231.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 231.5. Trade on the NBA Opening Night here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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