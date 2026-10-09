The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for college football prediction markets on Friday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of college football picks from Louisville vs. Florida State, Washington vs. Iowa and BYU vs. Iowa State to create our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Louisville vs. Florida State: Cardinals to win by more than 5.5 points NO ($0.57 per share)

Washington vs. Iowa: Hawkeyes to win ($0.41 per share)

BYU vs. Iowa State: Cougars to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Louisville vs. Florida State: Cardinals to win by more than 5.5 points NO

"This is more of a Louisville fade right now. QB Lincoln Kienholz is dealing with an injury and was limited as a runner against NC State, rushing seven times for just 24 yards. The big issue is the Cardinals' rush defense," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "Louisville is giving up 156 yards per game. That will be a factor versus FSU. The Seminoles rushed for 281 yards in their 38-7 win over Virginia and are averaging 194 yards a game on the ground. FSU's offense is actually playing well, scoring 30+ in three straight. I expect a tight game here."

Kalshi prices Louisville to win by more than 5.5 points at $0.44 per share, while NO is priced at $0.57 per share. Trade on Florida State vs. Louisville here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Washington vs. Iowa: Hawkeyes to win

Iowa ran into the Jeremiah Smith Heisman train last week, but there's no shame in it. Now the Hawkeyes will look to get back to business during a road trip to Washington. Iowa has won four of its last five on Friday nights and the defense has looked pretty capable when it isn't dealing with potentially the greatest WR in CFB history. The model predicts that the Hawkeyes win in 52% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Iowa to win at $0.41 per share, while Washington is priced at $0.60 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

BYU vs. Iowa State: Cougars to win by more than 10.5 points

"I know BYU has injury concerns this week including star running back L.J. Martin and they might be looking ahead to the Notre Dame game next week, but beating Iowa State at home shouldn't be a problem either way," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "I originally thought the Cyclones would be the worst team in the Big 12 after Matt Campbell took seemingly half the team to Penn State. Somehow they're 3-2 and hung in there against Iowa and Utah despite losing. I think the Cyclones hang around once again for at least a half before the Cougars take over late on Friday night."

BYU is priced at $0.49 per share to win by more than 10.5 points, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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