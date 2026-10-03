The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Trade on games like Iowa vs. Ohio State and Cincinnati vs. Arizona. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided a trio of college football picks from Iowa vs. Ohio State, Missouri vs. Florida and Arizona vs. Cincinnati for our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Iowa vs. Ohio State: Buckeyes to win by more than 14.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Missouri vs. Florida: Gators to win by more than 5.5 points NO ($0.51 per share)

Arizona vs. Cincinnati: Wildcats to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Iowa vs. Ohio State: Buckeyes to win by more than 14.5 points NO

"Ohio State plays its first Big Ten road game of the season at Iowa City on Saturday. The Buckeyes first road game didn't go so well at Texas, losing 24-23," SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts said. "Kinnick Stadium is going to be rocking starting Friday night, all the way through Saturday morning into kickoff and throughout the game. The Hawkeyes have won seven straight and four straight this season, and a win against Ohio State sets up unlimited possibilities for the season. I think Iowa will play a tough game with a chance of winning outright."

Kalshi prices more than Ohio State to win by more than 14.5 at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Missouri vs. Florida: Gators to win by more than 5.5 points NO

"Florida is coming off a huge win over Ole Miss, which makes this a classic letdown spot," SportsLine college football expert Jeff Hochman said. "Missouri's defensive line is healthy up the middle, which matches up perfectly against Florida's run game. The Tigers are giving up only 2.21 line yards per carry and 2.82 yards per carry on early downs. On the other side, Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons should have more time and space to work with against a Florida defense that could be worn down after last week."

Florida to win by more than 5.5 points is priced at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Arizona vs. Cincinnati: Wildcats to win by more than 6.5 points YES

"These teams are almost gonna wait 'til the midnight hour -- at least based on the Bearcats' body clock. The 11 p.m. (ET) kickoff poses a challenge to Cincy, which has yet to partake in a true road game. 'Zona has made two trips and is coming off a win at Washington State," SportsLine college football expert Mike Tierney said. "The Bearcats might be 4-0, but they were outgained last weekend by Kansas State and trailed Miami (Ohio) by three TDs at halftime before eking out a victory. Wildcats' QB Noah Fifita is the real deal. Lay the points with Arizona."

Kalshi prices Arizona to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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