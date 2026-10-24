The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand, and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for college football predictions on Saturday, including Texas vs. Ole Miss and Houston vs. Utah. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Texas vs. Ole Miss: Rebels to win ($0.42 per share)

Utah vs. Houston: Utes to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Texas vs. Ole Miss: Rebels to win

"The Longhorns have lost back-to-back games to unranked teams, and the offense has been broken all season. The offensive line can't block, quarterback Arch Manning has little command of the offense and coach/playcaller Steve Sarkisian doesn't have any answers," SportsLine college football expert Gene Menez said. "And on defense, all-world pass rusher Colin Simmons is out multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain. While Texas has quality depth behind Simmons, that's still bad news against elusive quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and an Ole Miss offense that ranks 20th in the country in scoring (37.5 points per game)."

Kalshi prices Ole Miss to win at $0.42 per share, while Texas is priced at $0.58 per share. Trade on Ole Miss vs. Texas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Utah vs. Houston: Utes to win by more than 6.5 points

"The Utes currently own the nation's longest winning streak at 12 games. But Willie Fritz's Houston team is really good - if they can pull this one out on the road, the Cougars likely will go 11-1 and have a big chance at making the College Football Playoff," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "I just think Utah's dynamic rushing offense, stifling defense, and intense home crowd will be too much for the visitors. The ranked team big home win followed by letdown road game spot strikes again."

Kalshi prices Utah to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.53 per share. Trade on Houston vs. Utah here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.