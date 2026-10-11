The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for NFL prediction markets on Sunday and games like Packers vs. Bears and Chargers vs. Broncos. Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) is inactive, as is Patriots receiver Christian Gonzalez. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Packers vs. Bears, Chargers vs. Broncos and Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football to create our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Packers vs. Bears: D'Andre Swift 20+ rushing attempts ($0.48 per share)

Chargers vs. Broncos: Fewer than 42.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Falcons vs. Ravens: Atlanta to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.53 per share)

Packers vs. Bears: D'Andre Swift 20+ rushing attempts

"The Bears' offense has been extremely run-heavy to start this season. They lead the league, averaging 35 rushing attempts per game through the first four games," SportsLine NFL expert Megan Shoup said. "With RB Kyle Monagai ruled out with an injury, D'Andre Swift will carry the load for the Chicago backfield. The matchup is good too vs. the Packers, so you could approach his rushing line as well."

Kalshi prices Swift to carry the ball 20 or more times at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Bears vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chargers vs. Broncos: Fewer than 42.5 points scored

"Denver has squeezed out two-dozen points in two roadies, and head coach Sean Payton has seized play-calling duties from his coordinator. L.A. has managed a measly four touchdowns in four games, and an O-line in tatters from injuries figures to start four rookies," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "The unit ranks 31st in offensive efficiency, while QB Justin Herbert owns the second-lowest passer rating -- surely related to his 12 sacks, third most in the league. It's an unusual scenario for these proud franchises, so it's only fitting that rain could fall on the game in usually sunny SoCal."

Kalshi prices more than 42.5 points at $0.49 per share, while fewer than 42.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Falcons vs. Ravens: Atlanta to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"Rallying behind the backup quarterback has happened early and often in the 2026 NFL season and we have that situation again with Tyler Huntley filling in for the fallen Lamar Jackson. I fully expect the Ravens to play at a high-level under the Sunday Night lights," SportsLine NFL expert Brady Kannon said. "Meanwhile, the stock could not be any higher on the suddenly amazing Falcons. I believe 3.5 is too much of an adjustment. I do think we get a very competitive game here but not one that is 4-points in favor of Atlanta"

Kalshi prices the Falcons to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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