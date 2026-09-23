The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Use our best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Week 3 NFL trading or target MLB prediction markets in any of Wednesday's 16 games. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have locked in MLB picks for Braves vs. Reds and Cubs vs. Marlins today, then rounds out our best Wednesday Kalshi trades with NFL picks from Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Braves vs. Reds: Atlanta to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.50 per share)

Cubs vs. Marlins: Chicago to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.43 per share)

Packers vs. Falcons: Christian Watson 5+ receptions ($0.53 per share)

Braves vs. Reds: Atlanta to win by more than 1.5 runs

"After the Reds' 4-0 win Tuesday, I like this even more. The Braves aren't packing things in before the playoffs, as they want to stay in a groove," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "The pitching matchup bodes well for a blowout, too, with an extra-rested ace Chris Sale taking on Andrew Abbott, who has been shellacked in his last five road starts."

Kalshi prices Atlanta to win by more than 1.5 runs at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade Reds vs. Braves here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cubs vs. Marlins: Chicago to win by more than 1.5 runs

Inexcusable extra inning loss by the Cubs on Tuesday night. And now all three teams in the National League Wild Card are tied at 87-70 with five games to play. The Cubs got Kevin Gausman from Toronto in August just for this reason - important games," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Look for Chicago's bats to come alive on Wednesday (despite the wind blowing in) against Marlins starter Ryan Gusto. In 36 at-bats, Gusto has allowed current Cubs hitters to bat .417 against him. I think the Cubs score 5+ runs on Wednesday and clinch a playoff spot so they can celebrate at The Friendly Confines."

Kalshi prices the Cubs to win by at least two runs at $0.43 per share, while NO is priced at $0.59 per share. Trade Marlins vs. Cubs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Packers vs. Falcons: Christian Watson 5+ receptions

"I believe the Christian Watson breakout is upon us. The Packers receiver has 19 targets through two games, and is running a much more diversified route tree. No longer just a vertical threat, Watson's average depth of target of 12.6 yards is almost five yards less than his career year last season," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Ten of his nineteen targets have traveled less than ten air yards (he did not have a game with more than two such targets last season). The Falcons are looking like they will be without their best cornerback, AJ Terrell, due to injury and the Packers run game has been miserable. I like Jordan Love to have to air it out in a matchup that schematically favors Watson over Matthew Golden. "

Kalshi prices Watson to reach five receptions or more at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade Falcons vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.