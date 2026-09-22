The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Use our best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Week 3 NFL trading and any of the 16 games on the MLB schedule on Tuesday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have locked in MLB picks for Phillies vs. Brewers and Giants vs. Twins on Tuesday, then rounds out our best Tuesday Kalshi trades with an NFL pick from Packers vs. Falcons. The Packers are trading at $0.72 per share to beat the Falcons on Kalshi. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Phillies vs. Brewers: Philadelphia to win ($0.56 per share)

Giants vs. Twins: Minnesota to win ($0.56 per share)

Packers vs. Falcons: Christian Watson 60+ receiving yards ($0.59 per share)

Phillies vs. Brewers: Philadelphia to win

"The Phillies open the final week of the season with ace right-hander Zack Wheeler, who is searching for his 14th win of 2026. Milwaukee's lineup is batting .190 against him in 100 career at-bats. On the other side, Dustin May is 2-4 with a 5.76 road ERA this season for Milwaukee," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Though I think the Brewers will do enough this week to hold off the Dodgers for NL home field advantage, the Phillies need this one more and I think they'll get it."

Philadelphia to win is trading at $0.56 per share and Milwaukee to win is priced at $0.45 on Kalshi. Trade Brewers vs. Phillies here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Twins: Minnesota to win

"Even though the Giants won on Monday night, their lineup is basically a AAA team at this point. I follow baseball very closely (thank you fantasy teams and betting) and I've never heard of more than half their lineup until recently," Cohen said. "Minnesota has the better pitcher in Taj Bradley, who is 11-6 this season including 7-4 on the road, while Anthony Molina has an 8.68 ERA at home (small sample size though) for San Francisco. Minnesota evens the series while playing for pride and gets Bradley his 12th win of 2026."

Kalshi prices the Twins to win at $0.56 per share, while the Giants are listed at $0.45 per share to win. Trade Twins vs. Giants here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Packers vs. Falcons: Christian Watson 60+ receiving yards

"Over the first two weeks of the season Christian Watson has 19 targets, a nearly 30% target share and a 33% air yard share. With Jayden Reed out those numbers may climb even more," SportsLine NFL expert Sia Nejad said. "The Packers Offensive Line is a big problem thanks to a number of injuries, but the Falcons have some defensive injuries as well to balance things out (most notably to AJ Terrell and Samson Ebukam who I don't think will play on a short week). Look for the Packers to move the ball through the air (with Watson, Golden and Kraft) due to their non-existent run game and a preference to attack the Falcons secondary rather than their Front 7."

Kalshi prices Watson to reach 60 yards receiving or more at $0.59 per share, while NO is priced at $0.44 per share. Trade Falcons vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.