The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Use this brand-new Kalshi trading bonus for Thursday Night Football between the Packers and Falcons. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have locked in a trio of NFL picks for Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football that will serve as our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Packers vs. Falcons: Drake London 60+ receiving yards ($0.57 per share)

Packers vs. Falcons: Green Bay to win by more than 6.5 points NO ($0.54 per share)

Packers vs. Falcons: Christian Watson 5+ receptions ($0.58 per share)

Packers vs. Falcons: Drake London 60+ receiving yards

"Michael Penix is coming back into the Falcons lineup, and that's great news for Drake London," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "While he's caught passes from six QBs in his career, he has the highest yards per attempt with Penix, who has also performed better than any other QB throwing to London. The Packers have questions in the secondary, and it's possible London has a similar performance to Justin Jefferson in Week 1, who torched Green Bay for 92 yards and two TDs."

Kalshi prices London to reach 60 or more receiving yards at $0.57 per share, while 59 receiving yards or fewer is $.44 per share. Trade Falcons vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Packers vs. Falcons: Green Bay to win by more than 6.5 points NO

"The Falcons have had the worst QB play in the league this season led mainly by Cooper Rush, and Kevin Stefanski finally had enough in the second half of Sunday's blowout loss. Michael Penix Jr. practiced in full last week and appears ready to return for this matchup, while Tua Tagovailoa may also be available. So I'm going to take a calculated risk and back Atlanta while I can," White said. "The Packers had just 199 yards of offense against the Jets while going 1 of 9 on third down, and lost several players on offense in the close win. Even Jordan Love appeared to be favoring his hand. Given the health on that side of the ball, I can't see this underperforming team winning big."

Kalshi priced the Packers to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.45 per share, while NO is $0.56 per share. Trade Falcons vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Packers vs. Falcons: Christian Watson 5+ receptions

"I believe the Christian Watson breakout is upon us. The Packers receiver has 19 targets through two games, and is running a much more diversified route tree. No longer just a vertical threat, Watson's average depth of target of 12.6 yards is almost five yards less than his career year last season," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Ten of his nineteen targets have traveled less than ten air yards (he did not have a game with more than two such targets last season). The Falcons are looking like they will be without their best cornerback, AJ Terrell, due to injury and the Packers run game has been miserable. I like Jordan Love to have to air it out in a matchup that schematically favors Watson over Matthew Golden. "

Kalshi prices Watson to reach five receptions or more at $0.58 per share, while NO is priced at $0.43 per share. Trade Falcons vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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