The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade in NFL prediction markets this week, beginning with Packers vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks for Panthers vs. Packers that comprise our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Packers vs. Panthers: Green Bay to win by more than 4.5 points NO ($0.54 per share)

Packers vs. Panthers: Jalen Coker 70+ receiving yards NO ($0.59 per share)

Packers vs. Panthers: Josh Jacobs 15+ rushing attempts ($0.54 per share)

Packers vs. Panthers: Green Bay to win by more than 4.5 points NO

"The Panthers are coming off their worst performance of the season, and this looks like an opportunity to buy low," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Their run defense got obliterated for a second time this season, but here they'll get to face a Packers team with an awful O-line that didn't see a notable uptick in rushing production with Josh Jacobs back last week. The Packers defense has good overall numbers this year but has caught a lot of breaks by facing beat-up offenses, or weather-aided low-scoring games, or whatever Dan Campbell was doing last Sunday."

Kalshi prices Green Bay to win by more than 4.5 points at $0.47 per share, while NO is priced at $0.54 per share. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Packers vs. Panthers: Jalen Coker 70+ receiving yards NO

"This is a difficult matchup for Jalen Coker who after a scorching start has fallen back to earth," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Coker will face a Packers pass defense that ranks 5th in EPA allowed per dropback on Thursday night football. Coker has been frequently on the injury report and this seems like a natural spot to fade him."

Kalshi prices Coker to record 70 or more receiving yards at $0.44 per share, while NO is priced at $0.59 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Packers vs. Panthers: Josh Jacobs 15+ rushing attempts

"Josh Jacobs returned last week to play 52% of the snaps for the Packers. He ran 11 times and saw 7 targets (5 catches) in the passing game. I see more run opportunities coming his way on Thursday against the Panthers, as Carolina has been a run funnel all season," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "They allow the most running back rush yards per game, second highest success rate, and their opponents have the sixth lowest pass rate above exception. The Packers run game has been abysmal, forcing Jordan Love to throw 39 times per game - but Jacobs presence should balance things. He wasn't spectacular against Detroit, but his 55% success rate was significantly better than any other Packers running back."

Kalshi prices Jacobs to record 15 carries or more at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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