The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. The Week 5 college football schedule includes a trio of matchups on Friday, and you can use your bonus to trade Delaware vs. Liberty, Virginia Tech vs. Pitt and Northwestern vs. Penn State. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided a trio of college football picks from those contests for our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Delaware vs. Liberty: More than 50.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: Hokies to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.57 per share)

Northwestern vs. Penn State: Nittany Lions to win ($0.57 per share)

Delaware vs. Liberty: More than 50.5 points scored

These two teams combined to score a staggering 89 points when they met in Lynchburg last season and you can expect similar sparks to fly with Ryan Carty and Jamey Chadwell matching up this season. Liberty quarterback Deshawn Purdie is averaging 9.7 yards per pass attempt to lead Conference USA and Delaware presents a couple of matchup problems on the outside with Sean Wilson and Da'Wain Lofton. The model predicts that 57 points are scored on average and that more than 50.5 points are scored in 68% of simulations.

Kalshi prices more than 50.5 points to be scored at $0.51 per share, while fewer than 50.5 points is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: Hokies to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"One of the biggest games of the weekend, even if neither team has one of those little numbers next to their names," SportsLine college football expert Tom Fornelli said. "Both teams have gotten off to great starts, but their overall numbers are skewed by each playing one game in horrific weather. I like Pitt's offense a little more, so if I can grab a field goal, I'll take it."

Virginia Tech to win by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.44 per share, while NO is priced at $0.57 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Northwestern vs. Penn State: Nittany Lions to win

Yes, Northwestern played the defending national champions tough on the road last week, and the Wildcats are opening their new stadium on Friday. Yes, Penn State took a tough loss at home to Wisconsin last week. However, the talent gap is still pretty wide here, and this is a big chance for Matt Campbell to set himself apart from James Franklin, as Penn State lost at home to Northwestern a season ago. The model predicts that Penn State wins in 65% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Penn State to win at $0.57 per share, while Northwestern is priced at $0.44 per share to win. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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