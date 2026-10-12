The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for NFL prediction markets surrounding Rams vs. Bills on Monday Night Football. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football to create our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Rams vs. Bills: Keon Coleman longest reception more than 19.5 yards ($0.52 per share)

Rams vs. Bills: Kyren Williams 100+ rushing + receiving yards ($0.45 per share)

Rams vs. Bills: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.57 per share)

Rams vs. Bills: Keon Coleman longest reception more than 19.5 yards

"Keon Coleman has gotten explosive plays the last three weeks with or without Moore in the lineup. In a game that I think will be close and high-scoring, I like Josh Allen to take some intermediate to deep shots for Coleman," SportsLine NFL expert Megan Shoup said. "We only need a 20-yard reception or longer to clear this. In the last three weeks, he has had long receptions of 22, 37, and 34 yards."

Kalshi prices Coleman to record a reception of 20 yards or longer at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Bills vs. Rams here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. Bills: Kyren Williams 100+ rushing + receiving yards

"Kyren Williams has been awesome for a struggling Rams team and despite the team sputtering a bit, they're relying heavily on their talented RB. Williams has made a huge impact in the passing game as well, having handled 25 targets this season, including a whopping 13 in the last game against the Eagles," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "With the Rams struggling they're deciding to rely heavily on Williams and the gap between him and Blake Corum has been significant as this is no longer a split backfield. Now the Rams face the Bills in what is a must win game on MNF. I expect Williams to get plenty of usage in what is a strong matchup against a Bills run defense that is ranked 27th."

Kalshi prices Williams to reach 100 combined rushing and receiving yards at $0.45 per share, while NO is priced at $0.56 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. Bills: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points

"This is an awesome Monday night matchup that many believed before the season could be a Super Bowl preview, but through four weeks, it's the Rams that look more like a title team, ranking sixth in yards per play on offense and second on defense," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "However, Matthew Stafford has struggled with interceptions. The Bills defense hasn't been impressive, getting lit up by a struggling Patriots attack last week, and the team lost key players on both sides of the ball in that loss. I have a notable gap in quality between the Rams and Bills."

Kalshi prices the Rams to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.57 per share, while NO is priced at $0.44 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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