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SportsLine's experts have provided picks from Raptors vs. Magic in the NBA and New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State in college football tonight and rounded out our Wednesday best Kalshi trades with a prediction for Packers vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football tomorrow night. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Raptors vs. Magic: Anthony Black 15+ points scored ($0.48 per share)

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State: Gamecocks to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.56 per share)

Packers vs. Panthers: Josh Jacobs 15+ rushing attempts ($0.54 per share)

Raptors vs. Magic: Anthony Black 15+ points scored

"Anthony Black should assume a bigger role as the Magic are dealing with a litany of injuries. Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero will both be out today, likely meaning Black assumes starting point guard duties," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Black averaged 17.8 points per game last season without Suggs in 23 contests without Suggs, and put up 18 points against the Knicks when Suggs went down on Sunday."

Kalshi prices Black to score 15 or more points at $0.46 per share, while NO is priced at $0.58 per share. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State: Gamecocks to win by more than 2.5 points

"While the New Mexico State Aggies have a tremendous tailback in James Jones and overall solid defense, their offense as a whole is very much inconsistent," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "When you look at Jacksonville State in that capacity, they're much more balanced and have the ability to travel. Defensively they are capable of slowing down the Aggies enough to clear this margin."

Kalshi prices the Gamecocks to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.56 per share, while NO is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Packers vs. Panthers: Josh Jacobs 15+ rushing attempts

"Josh Jacobs returned last week to play 52% of the snaps for the Packers. He ran 11 times and saw 7 targets (5 catches) in the passing game. I see more run opportunities coming his way on Thursday against the Panthers, as Carolina has been a run funnel all season," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "They allow the most running back rush yards per game, second highest success rate, and their opponents have the sixth lowest pass rate above exception. The Packers run game has been abysmal, forcing Jordan Love to throw 39 times per game - but Jacobs presence should balance things. He wasn't spectacular against Detroit, but his 55% success rate was significantly better than any other Packers running back."

Kalshi prices Jacobs to record 15 carries or more at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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