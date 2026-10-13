The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. You can use those guaranteed funds on Tuesday for Rays vs. Guardians in the 2026 MLB Playoffs and college football. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed picks from Rays vs. Guardians and Jacksonville State vs. FIU for tonight and then rounds out our Tuesday best Kalshi trades with a pick from Jaguars vs. Texans in London on Sunday. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Rays vs. Guardians: Tampa Bay to win ($0.56 per share)

Jacksonville State vs. FIU: Gamecocks to win ($0.57 per share)

Jaguars vs. Texans: Jacksonville to win by more than 2.5 NO ($0.48 per share)

Rays vs. Guardians: Tampa Bay to win

Cleveland's bullpen was phenomenal in a Game 1 win and now they'll turn to Parker Messick, who was sensational during his rookie season, in Game 2. However, Messick issued six walks during 6 2/3 innings over two starts against the White Sox in the ALDS and was bounced after 4 1/3 innings and 2 1/3 innings in those respective starts. If he can't go deep again, the Guardians bullpen will be stretched incredibly thin. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta hasn't given up more than one earned run across his last seven starts. The model predicts that the Rays win in 56% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Tampa Bay to win at $0.56 per share, while Cleveland to win is $0.45 per share. Trade on Guardians vs. Rays here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jacksonville State vs. FIU: Gamecocks to win

"We get another early start to college football with this Conference USA matchup on Tuesday. Jacksonville State is unbeaten at home and impressively won at defending league champion Kennesaw State last Wednesday," SportsLine college football expert Matt Severance said. "Jax State's 12-1 weekday CUSA record is the best in the league over the last three years. FIU has lost both road games by double digits. The model has the hosts by 3."

Kalshi prices the Gamecocks to win at $0.57 per share and the Panthers are $0.44 per share to win on the road. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jaguars vs. Texans: Jacksonville to win by more than 2.5 NO

"The Jaguars just pulled out an improbable win over the Eagles, but they dominated the box score in that game, continuing a strong start to the season. That means they're three games up on the Texans, a team that absolutely has to have this one to have a shot at winning the division," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Texans defense rediscovered its mojo with DeMeco Ryans calling plays (with an awful Titans offense getting the assist). Before the season, the Texans were considered the better team, and the offense has been better than expected -- and just added another receiving option in Marvin Harrison Jr."

Kalshi prices Jacksonville to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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