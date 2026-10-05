The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Put that sign-up bonus to work immediately with Saints vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football at the Superdome to wrap up Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have produced a trio of NFL picks for Falcons vs. Saints and they're all part of our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Saints vs. Falcons: Bijan Robinson 90+ rushing yards ($0.48 per share)

Saints vs. Falcons: Drake London 6+ receptions ($0.56 per share)

Saints vs. Falcons: New Orleans to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Saints vs. Falcons: Bijan Robinson 90+ rushing yards

"The Saints are down three key members of their front seven, including defensive signal caller Kaden Elliss. His backup, LB Pete Werner, is questionable after not practicing all week due to a shoulder injury," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "It doesn't bode well for a Saints team giving up 4.7 yards per carry (26th). Bijan Robinson had 10 days off since exploding at Green Bay, and I like him to run wild again Monday night."

Kalshi prices Robinson to reach 90 rushing yards at $0.48 per share, while NO is $0.53 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Saints vs. Falcons: Drake London 6+ receptions

"Drake London is fresh off a nine reception game (10 targets) - his first outing this season with competent quarterback play. In fact, he's cleared this number in 10/15 career games he's played with Michael Penix Jr," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Between Bijan Robinson and maybe Kyle Pitts, this Falcons offense is incredibly lean in terms of ball distribution. And the matchup is great, as the Saints are ill-equipped to defend London. New Orleans is allowing 14 catches per game to opposing first reads (seventh most). London should feast against the Saints perimeter cornerbacks who both run five inches shorter than the 6'4'' receiver."

Kalshi prices London to reach 6 or more receptions at $0.56 per share, while NO is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Saints vs. Falcons: New Orleans to win by more than 1.5 points

"Atlanta played in Week 3 like I thought the New Orleans would and vice versa. The Falcons absolutely dominated Green Bay, while the Saints gagged away their home opener against the Raiders," SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen said. "Though they have injury concerns, including two significant offensive weapons in Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson, I was confident enough to pick the Saints to win the weak NFC South Division at the start of the year. Tyler Shough has accounted for nine total touchdowns this season for New Orleans and I think he adds three more in a high-scoring victory. Don't underestimate the raucous home crowd either."

Kalshi prices New Orleans to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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