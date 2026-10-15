The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. You can use those guaranteed funds for Seahawks vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6 of the NFL season. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have a trio of picks for Seahawks vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football for our best Kalshi NFL trades today. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Emmanuel Wilson 65+ rushing yards ($0.54 per share)

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Bo Nix 200+ passing yards NO ($0.53 per share)

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Emmanuel Wilson 65+ rushing yards

"Emanuel Wilson has been solid for the Seahawks and gets a tasty matchup against a poor Denver rushing defense on TNF," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "The Broncos rank 26th in EPA allowed per rush, which bodes well for Wilson who has handled some large workloads since Jadarian Price got injured. Wilson isn't the most dynamic RB but he gets what's blocked for him and in a game that projects to be competitive I like his chances of handling 16-18 rushing attempts."

Kalshi prices Wilson to rush for 65 yards or more at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on Seahawks vs. Broncos here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Bo Nix 200+ passing yards NO

"The Broncos are coming off a win after Sean Payton got more involved in the play-calling, but it didn't seem to have much of an impact on Nix's ability to throw downfield. He still ranks last in intended air yards per attempt by a mile after managing only 123 yards on 27 attempts against the Chargers," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Seahawks are not only first in net yards per attempt but they've yet to allow more than 189 passing yards to any QB this year, and only 10 QBs have been over this number against them since the start of 2025 (including playoffs). I'd be shocked to see Nix do something that's proven difficult for the majority of Seattle's opponents with how he's played to date."

Kalshi prices Nix to throw for 200 yards or more at $0.47 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Thursday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points

"It appears the Broncos will be without top corner Patrick Surtain and their best defensive playmaker in Talanoa Hufanga, both due to ankle injuries. Denver has not played without Hufanga yet -- he is a difference-maker with 23 tackles, two INTs (including a Pick-6), a sack, and forced fumble," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Denver's other starting corner, Riley Moss, is dealing with a rib injury and is iffy. While the Seahawks have been plagued by turnovers, they've been much better on a per-play basis. Seattle has outgained its opponents by 1.4 yards per play while Denver has been outgained by 0.5 yards per play."

Kalshi prices Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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