The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Your trading bonus is also a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use it to trade NFL prediction markets for Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 4 in the NFL. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided a trio of NFL picks for Steelers vs. Browns on TNF and we've packaged them together for our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Browns vs. Steelers: Jaylen Warren 16+ rushing attempts ($0.65 per share)

Browns vs. Steelers: Darnell Washington 15+ receiving yards ($0.56 per share)

Browns vs. Steelers: Pittsburgh to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Browns vs. Steelers: Jaylen Warren 16+ rushing attempts

"Rico Dowdle is unlikely to make it back on the short week, and that means Warren should be in for another big workload. The two backs combined for 18 carries in each of the first two games, but with Dowdle sidelined last week, Warren had 17 carries while virtually no one else rushed the ball," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "RBs have combined for 25, 19 and 23 carries against the Browns in their first three games, and with the Steelers favored, the script is there for Warren to get a lot of second-half work and get into the range of 18-20 carries."

Kalshi prices Warren to carry the ball 16 or more times at $0.65 per share, while he's priced at $0.35 per share to carry it 15 times or fewer. Trade Steelers vs. Browns here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Browns vs. Steelers: Darnell Washington 15+ receiving yards

"Coming off a 67-yard performance against the Bengals, in which he saw a season high 49% route participation, I'm backing Darnell Washington to clear this low receiving yards number against the Browns," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "It's all about opportunity with the big tight-end, as he's cleared this number in 9/10 games with at least a 35% route share in the Aaron Rodgers Era (averaging 36.4 yards per game). Besides the fact he's coming off a big game, this is a good spot for him situationally. Cleveland is the most man-heavy defense, and Washington grades out well against the scheme. Michael Pittman is historically poor against man (yet to record a catch this season), and DK Metcalf has just been poor, period."

Darnell Washington to record 15+ receiving yards is priced at $0.56 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.46. Trade Steelers vs. Browns here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Browns vs. Steelers: Pittsburgh to win by more than 2.5 points

"Playing a depleted and suspect Carolina defense, the Browns averaged 3.8 yards per pass and 4.1 yards per play. They allowed a 38 percent pressure rate. Now they face a much tougher Pittsburgh pass rush," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes against a Steelers' defense that ranks fourth in sack rate and is tied for the lead with 19 tackles for loss. Mike McCarthy changed two starters on his offensive line entering Week 3, and the moves paid off. Pittsburgh averaged 6.0 yards per carry. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three TDs while being sacked just twice."

Kalshi prices Pittsburgh to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade Steelers vs. Browns here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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