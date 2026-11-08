New users can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+. NFL Week 9 includes games like Packers vs. Patriots. In addition, the Texans will try to rebound from a tough loss when they face the Chargers. You can trade on every NFL game at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Kalshi prices the Patriots at $0.62 per share to beat the Packers. More than 44.5 combined points in Patriots vs. Packers is trading at $0.51 per share. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and claim your $55 bonus:

Check out other Kalshi NFL predictions today, and head over to our Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Prediction markets are legal in many states, but make sure yours is one of them before you make any trades.

Week 9 NFL predictions

Texans to win by more than 4.5 points vs. Chargers: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Packers vs. Patriots: More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Seahawks vs. Cardinals: More than 41.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Texans vs. Chargers predictions

Houston was expected to make some noise in the AFC but now sits at 2-5 after a 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants before having last week off. Coach DeMeco Ryans will hope the time off revived a defense that has been far below the level it played at last season. The unit is giving up almost 10 more points per game than it did last season, when it allowed 17. But the Chargers average a paltry 14 per contest, the worst in the NFL, while the defense gives up 25, which ranks 20th. The Houston offense has improved a bit from last year and is averaging 23.6 points. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Houston winning by more than 4.5 points in 62% of its simulations.

The Texans winning by more than 4.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while shares on L.A. to lose by fewer than 4.5 or win outright are priced at $0.48 each. Trade on Texans vs. Chargers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Packers vs. Patriots predictions

Both teams are 5-3, but Green Bay sits in the cellar of the NFC North while New England is firmly in second place behind Buffalo in the AFC East. The Packers bounced back from a tough loss to the Lions by beating the Panthers 27-19 on Thursday Night Football last week. The Pats have won four of their past five, with the lone loss coming against the Bears. They had a little bit of trouble in Miami last week but came out with a 24-19 victory. The teams combine to score 44.4 points per game this season, while the defenses yield 40.8 points on average. That's why the SportsLine model is projecting the teams to combine for fewer than 46.5 points, which they do in 61% of its simulations.

The teams to score more than 46.5 combined points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi. The teams to come in below that number is priced at $0.50 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL Week 9 and get a $55 bonus:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals predictions

Seattle won the first meeting between the teams 31-7 in Week 2 to start a four-game slide for the Cardinals, but Arizona has won two of three, including a big 33-30 comeback win against Dallas last week. The Seahawks have lost three of their past four, but all four were against likely playoff teams, and they dominated the Chiefs in handing them their first loss two weeks ago. Then, they got drilled by the Bears at home last week. Seattle allows just under 20 points per game, but the Cardinals allow the most points in the league at 29.8. The teams combine to score just over 45 points per contest, and the SportsLine model likes the teams to score more than 41.5 combined points, which they do in 75% of the simulations.

Shares on the teams to combine for more than 41.5 points are $0.49 each at Kalshi. The teams to fall short of that number is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Seahawks vs. Cardinals and more NFL games with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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