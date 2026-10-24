The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football schedule continues with games like No. 11 Tennessee vs. South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET. No. 7 Ole Miss travels to No. 19 Texas for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, while No. 10 Utah hosts No. 14 Houston at 10:15 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine forecasts victories for Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah in Saturday's four featured games. Kalshi prices Indiana to win at $0.72 per share and Tennessee at $0.47. Texas is listed at $0.58, while Utah enters at $0.69 per share. The closest SportsLine forecast comes from South Carolina, where Tennessee is expected to win 26-25. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified October 24, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee predictions

Tennessee's defense gave Alabama almost nothing to work with Saturday. The Crimson Tide finished with 201 total yards, including only 54 on the ground, in a 26-10 Volunteers victory. Tyree Weathersby recorded two sacks, and the defense intercepted two passes. DeSean Bishop carried 32 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns. George MacIntyre added 197 passing yards, while Mike Matthews caught seven passes for 85 yards. Tennessee now travels to Columbia with six wins in seven games.

South Carolina had a week off after its 38-19 victory at Florida, where LaNorris Sellers produced five touchdowns. He completed 23 of 35 passes for 279 yards and four scores, then added a rushing touchdown. Nyck Harbor finished with 83 receiving yards, and Dylan Stewart forced two fumbles. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks are 3-3, though their last outing offered an improvement over three earlier SEC defeats. SportsLine expects a 26-25 Tennessee victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kalshi puts a Volunteers win at $0.47 per share, compared with $0.54 for South Carolina. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas vs. Ole Miss predictions

Texas has lost two straight by the same 27-24 score, first to Oklahoma and then to Florida. Arch Manning completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards against the Gators, but a late fumble ended the Longhorns' final possession. Cam Coleman caught a nine-yard touchdown and has scored in back-to-back games. Ryan Niblett also returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown. The offense managed 272 total yards and held the ball for fewer than 22 minutes against Florida.

Ole Miss arrives after one of its better performances of the season, a 31-3 victory over Missouri. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 241 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing. Kewan Lacy gained 122 yards on 16 carries, while Makhi Frazier added 101. The Rebels rushed for 257 yards and held Missouri to 39, giving Texas a demanding defensive assignment after two narrow defeats. SportsLine forecasts a 29-17 Longhorns victory in Austin. Kalshi lists Texas at $0.59 per share and $0.42 for Ole Miss. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Utah vs. Houston predictions

Utah's perfect start survived a scare at Colorado. Devon Dampier threw for 278 yards in a 27-24 victory, while Wayshawn Parker rushed for 98 and Creed Whittemore contributed 88 receiving yards. The Utes are 6-0 and have won 12 straight dating to last season. Dampier has 15 touchdown passes this year, and Utah's defense has allowed 14.8 points per game. The same unit is yielding only 88.7 rushing yards per contest, an important detail with another ranked opponent coming to Salt Lake City.

Houston brings a passing game that just produced five touchdowns against Oklahoma State. Conner Weigman threw for 343 yards in the 35-32 victory, with Amare Thomas collecting 126 receiving yards. Weigman has 20 touchdown passes against two interceptions this season. The Cougars are 6-1, with their only defeat coming against Texas Tech, and they've won three straight since. Houston also leads the all-time series 5-0. SportsLine has Utah winning 32-21 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kalshi lists a Utes victory at $0.69 per share and $0.32 for Houston. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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