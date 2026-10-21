The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

We've highighted a pair of trades NBA fans can make on Kalshi on Tuesday. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi NBA prediction markets for Tuesday

Thunder vs. Spurs: Fewer than 231.5 total points ($0.52 per share)

Thunder vs. Spurs: Fewer than 231.5 total points

The Western Conference rivals begin the season with another heavyweight bout. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs made the Finals last season before being dispatched by the Knicks. San Antonio has added Tobias Harris to the mix as another veteran scorer, but Harris will miss the game with a calf injury. The Thunder have essentially the same look as last season. The SportsLine model has fewer than 232.5 points being scored in this game at a 68% rate. Kalshi's default total score is 231.5.

Spurs vs. Thunder finishing with more than 231.5 total points is priced at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, equating to a 52% probability. NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Spurs vs. Thunder here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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