The UFC returns to the Big Apple with UFC 334 taking place at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City, providing another strong card for UFC fight fans to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after their first $25 in trades. Two titles are on the line, including Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit for the UFC heavyweight title, as part of a five-fight main card, airing on Paramount+, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive a $55 bonus:

Before Gane vs. Hokit, Kayla Harrison defends her women's bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes in the co-main event. Saturday marks Harrison's first title defense after defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in June 2025. Gane, 36, has his first title defense on Saturday, coming against Josh Hokit, who is known for a big mouth and a power punch, with a 10-0 professional record. Gane is 14-2. Saturday also features four early preliminary fights at 5 p.m. ET, followed by four prelims at 7 p.m. ET leading into the five-fight main card at 9 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit trading preview

Ciryl Gane defends the UFC heavyweight title for the first time. Gane defeated Alex Pereira by TKO at 1:27 of the second round at UFC Freedom 250 in June for the interim title, which then became the undisputed title after Tom Aspinall vacated the belt in September. Gane, 36, is 14-2 as a professional, including 11-2 in the UFC. He's won three straight fights, with a no-contest against Aspinall mixed in there. Meanwhile, Hokit is 10-0 as a professional, including 4-0 in the UFC. This is his first title opportunity, and the loudmouth heavyweight packs a big punch to back up his words. Five of Hokit's last six wins have come by KO/TKO, and he has a 90% finish rate over his career.

Before Gane vs. Hokit's fight for the heavyweight title is Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight title. Harrison has her first title defense Saturday after defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in June 2025. This fight was originally set for UFC 324 in January, but Harrison withdrew due to neck surgery. Harrison, 36, is 19-1 as a professional, including 3-0 in the UFC. Nunes is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. She's a former women's bantamweight and featherweight champion and her last 12 fights have involved a title. Nunes hasn't fought since defeating Irene Aldana in June 2023 for the bantamweight belt. She stepped away from UFC after that fight due to burnout and to focus on her mental health. Nunes, 37, is 23-5 as a professional, including 16-2 in the UFC.

For UFC trading on Kalshi, Gane is trading at $0.67 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Hokit is priced at $0.34. For Harrison vs. Nunes, Harrison is priced at $0.60 per contract to win, with Nunes priced at $0.40. Trade Saturday's UFC 334 with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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