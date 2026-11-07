The UFC remains in Las Vegas for another UFC Fight Night card, with Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker in the main event, creating another opportunity for fight fans to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's UFC Fight Night features a six-fight main card, airing on Paramount+, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive a $55 bonus:

Cortes Acosta vs. Walker wasn't the original main event. The two fighters took this fight on nine days' notice after Gabriel Bonfim vs. Sean Brady was cancelled due to Brady withdrawing for a knee injury. Cortes Acosta, 35, and Walker, 34, are two veterans always ready for a fight and they'll square off in a heavyweight bout in the main event. Saturday also includes a top-three-ranked women's strawweight bout with Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba. Saturday also features eight prelim fights, starting at 5 p.m. ET from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker trading preview

Waldo Cortes Acosta, 35, is 17-4 as a professional, including 10-4 in the UFC. He's coming off back-to-back losses after winning three straight fights. Most recently, he lost via unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes on Sept. 12. His last three wins came by KO/TKO with his heavyweight power. Johnny Walker, 34, is 23-10 as a professional, including 9-7 in the UFC. Saturday marks just his second heavyweight bout, and he won his heavyweight debut with a first-round knockout against Mick Parkin on Oct. 3. Eight of his nine career UFC wins have come via finish.

The co-main event features two of the top-three-ranked fighters in the women's strawweight division with No. 2 Tatiana Suarez vs. No. 3 Virna Jandiroba. Suarez, 35, is 13-1 as a professional, including 9-1 in the UFC. Jandiroba, 38, is 23-4 as a professional, including 9-4 in the UFC. Both have had a championship fight in their UFC careers, but neither won it. Suarez has won two straight fights, and Jandiroba is coming off a win over Tabatha Ricci after losing to Mackenzie Dern for the title.

For UFC trading on Kalshi, Cortes Acosta is trading at $0.67 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Walker is priced at $0.34. For Suarez vs. Jandiroba, Suarez is priced at $0.65 per contract to win with Jandiroba priced at $0.36. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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