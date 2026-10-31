UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan takes place on Halloween, creating another opportunity for fight fans to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's UFC Fight Night features a five-fight main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive a $55 bonus:

The UFC Fight Night main event features a top-15 lightweight clash. No. 12 Renato Moicano takes on No. 14 Tom Nolon in the main event. Saturday also features a top-10 women's bantamweight bout with No. 6 Yana Santos vs. No. 7 Luana Santos. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan trading preview

Renato Moicano, the No. 12-ranked lightweight in the UFC, has a significant experience advantage over No. 14 Tom Nolan, but with that often comes a sizeable age gap. That's the case on Saturday, with Moicano (37) and Nolan (26). Moicano is 21-7-1 as a professional, including 13-7 in the UFC. He's coming off a submission victory over Chris Duncan in April in the main event of a UFC Fight Night. That win snapped a two-fight losing streak. Moicano has performed well in this class, sporting an 8-3 record in UFC lightweight fights.

Nolan doesn't only have an age advantage over Moicano. The 26-year-old has a four-inch height advantage at 6-foot-3 with Moicano standing 5-11. Nolan has won five straight UFC fights since dropping his debut, and he's 11-1 as a professional. Nolan is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Fares Ziam in June.

For UFC trading on Kalshi, Moicano is trading at $0.54 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Nolan is priced at $0.47. Saturday also features Randy Brown ($0.29) vs. Jacobe Smith ($0.72) in a welterweight bout in the co-main event and No. 6 Yana Santos ($0.29) vs. No. 7 Luana Santos ($0.71) in a top-10 women's bantamweight bout. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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