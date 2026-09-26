The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Your trading bonus is also guaranteed, not variable. Target college football games like Florida vs. Ole Miss, and Oregon vs. USC on Saturday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided Kalshi college football picks from Georgia vs. Oklahoma, Michigan vs. Iowa and USC vs. Oregon for our Saturday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Georgia to win by more than 13.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Michigan vs. Iowa: Fewer than 38.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

USC vs. Oregon: Oregon to win ($0.62 per share)

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Georgia to win by more than 13.5 points

"Georgia looks like Georgia on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Where they have an edge in this game is at the QB position with Gunnar Stockton," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "Not necessarily because he's the most talented, but more along the lines of him being the most consistent and doesn't make mistakes with the ball. Over the course of the game, expect the Bulldogs discipline and execution to take over."

Kalshi prices Georgia to win by more than 13.5 points at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade Week 4 college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Michigan vs. Iowa: Fewer than 38.5 points scored

"I would be borderline shocked if either team scores more than 21 points in this game. Michigan has played five poor halves of offense football in three games. Iowa has allowed only 13 points total through the first three weeks," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "Though the Wolverines exploded last week in the second half against UTEP, it won't carry over this week. This is going to be a 'three yards and a cloud of dust' Big Ten special. If you like points, this game won't be for you. Michigan 17, Iowa 14."

More than 38.5 points scored is priced at $0.51 per share on Kalshi, while fewer than 38.5 points is $0.50 per share. Trade Iowa vs. Michigan here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

USC vs. Oregon: Oregon to win ($0.62 per share)

"I don't know if Oregon has worked out all their issues, but I like this matchup for them. USC has played a weak schedule so far, and the defense still looks like a liability," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "The Trojans gave up 65 points in their last two games to offensive powerhouses Rutgers and Louisiana. USC also allowed an average of 157 rushing yards in those matchups. I have concerns about Oregon's offensive line, although USC doesn't put much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Trojans will score, but I don't think the defense can stop Oregon."

Kalshi prices Oregon to win at $0.62 per share, while USC to win is $0.40 per share. Trade Oregon vs. USC here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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