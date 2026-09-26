The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Your trading bonus is also guaranteed, not variable. Target college football games like LSU vs. Texas A&M and Oregon vs. USC on Saturday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided Kalshi college football picks from Georgia vs. Oklahoma, Michigan vs. Iowa and USC vs. Oregon for our Saturday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

USC vs. Oregon: Oregon to win ($0.63 per share)

USC vs. Oregon: Oregon to win ($0.62 per share)

"I don't know if Oregon has worked out all their issues, but I like this matchup for them. USC has played a weak schedule so far, and the defense still looks like a liability," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "The Trojans gave up 65 points in their last two games to offensive powerhouses Rutgers and Louisiana. USC also allowed an average of 157 rushing yards in those matchups. I have concerns about Oregon's offensive line, although USC doesn't put much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Trojans will score, but I don't think the defense can stop Oregon."

Kalshi prices Oregon to win at $0.62 per share, while USC to win is $0.38 per share. Trade Oregon vs. USC here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.