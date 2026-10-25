New Kalshi users can take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Another loaded Sunday is on tap in NFL Week 7, with top matchups include Bengals vs. Ravens, Packers vs. Lions and Chiefs vs. Seahawks. Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is officially inactive. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and claim your $55 bonus:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi NFL predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

NFL Week 7 prediction markets

Jets to win by more than 4.5 points vs. Dolphins: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Vikings to win by more than 6.5 points vs. Colts: Yes $0.69, No $0.32

Rams vs. Raiders more than 48.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.49

Seahawks to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.58, No $0.43

Dolphins vs. Jets predictions

Miami (0-5) is in rebuilding mode, while the Jets (2-4) have had problems on offense but boast a strong defense that has kept them in games. New York allows 20.3 points per game (eighth in NFL). The Jets don't have a big victory, beating the Titans and Browns, but they hung tough in a 26-19 loss in New England last week and lost to the Packers in overtime. The Dolphins have won 10 of the past 12 meetings, but now they come in with an offense missing most of the pieces that made them dangerous at times the past few seasons. Malik Willis has been up and down at quarterback and leads an offense that averages just 14 points per game, tied for last in the NFL. The Jets are 27th in scoring at 18.7 points per game. The SportsLine Projection model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has New York winning by 4.5 or more points in 63% of its simulations.

Shares on the Jets to win by 4.5 points or more are trading at $0.48 per share, while Miami to lose by 4.5 or fewer (or win) is priced at $0.53 per share. Get a $55 bonus using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Colts vs. Vikings predictions

Minnesota (5-0) has not looked good on offense but is still unbeaten thanks to a defense that has been dominant. The Vikings come in off their bye week, and a defense that is allowing an NFL-low 12.8 points per game will be ready to get back to work. The Colts (2-4) have lost their past two, including last week's 26-20 setback to Tennessee, which was the Titans' first victory of the season. That cost GM Chris Ballard his job, and head coach Shane Steichen is on the hot seat. The Vikings are 27th in the league in total offense and score almost 22 points per game (22nd). The Colts average 24 points per contest but allow 27.3, which ranks 27th. The SportsLine Projection Model has Minnesota winning by more than 6.5 points in 57% of its simulations.

The Vikings to win by more than 6.5 points is trading at $0.69 per share, while Indianapolis to lose by fewer than 6.5 or win outright is trading at $0.32. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Rams vs. Raiders predictions

Los Angeles was expected to be a top contender to win the Super Bowl, but thanks to injuries and miscues, the Rams are 2-4 and in desperate need of a victory. Losses to the 49ers, Bills and Broncos were defensible, but then they lost to the Cardinals last week despite not allowing a touchdown. The high-powered offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams failed to eclipse 300 yards in the 18-16 loss. The Raiders (3-3) got off to a surprisingly fast start, but have lost their past three despite strong play from quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Las Vegas offense is sixth in the NFL in points per game (27.0), but the defense also allows 27 per contest (26th). With the offenses both capable and the defenses having issues, the SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 48.5 points in 63% of its simulations.

The teams to score more than 48.5 combined points is trading for $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while shares on the total points to come in lower than 48.5 is $0.49. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

The Seahawks and Chiefs clash on Sunday Night Football in a very intriguing matchup. Seattle is 3-3 after dropping two in a row and three of its last four due largely to turnovers on offense. The Chiefs are a perfect 5-0 and returned from their bye with a dominant win over the L.A. Chargers last weekend. All eyes will be on star Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the NFL in rushing. Walker spend the first four years of his career with the Seahawks and was the Super Bowl MVP for Seattle in February before signing with Kansas City in free agency. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 57% of simulations.

The Seahawks winning at home is $0.58 at Kalshi. A Chiefs win is trading at $0.43 per share. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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