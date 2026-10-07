The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for White Sox vs. Guardians and Braves vs. Dodgers in the 2026 MLB Playoffs on Wednesday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We've used NFL and MLB picks from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to create our Wednesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

White Sox vs. Guardians: Chicago to win ($0.52 per share)

Braves vs. Dodgers: Tyler Mahle 5+ strikeouts NO ($0.62 per share)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels 50+ rushing yards ($0.43 per share)

White Sox vs. Guardians: Chicago to win

The White Sox have defied the odds in going from a 121-loss team two seasons ago to finding themselves in a position to clinch a spot in the ALCS at home on Wednesday. It'll be another bullpen game for Chicago with Sean Newcomb expected to open the game, but the bullpen has been lights out the entire postseason. They'll mix and match their arms all night and rookie lefty Hagen Smith figures to play into those plans with what is hoped to be a multi-inning outing. The model predicts that the White Sox win in 59% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Chicago at $0.52 per share to win, while Cleveland is $0.49 per share. Trade on Guardians vs. White Sox here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Braves vs. Dodgers: Tyler Mahle 5+ strikeouts NO

"This is a number Tyler Mahle only has cleared in half of his 10 starts as a Brave, and 7 of his last 18 overall," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He'll now have an ultra short leash in an elimination game for Atlanta, against a strikeout averse Dodger lineup."

Kalshi prices Mahle to strike out five or more batters at $0.39 per share, while four or fewer is priced at $0.62 per share. Trade on Dodgers vs. Braves here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels 50+ rushing yards (Thursday)

"Daniels will be forced to make his second career start on short rest, but this is a great matchup for him to put up stats. The Cowboys are awful against the pass, but they also struggle to stop rushing QBs, with Jaxson Dart, Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson all rushing for at least 50 yards against Dallas in the first three weeks. Daniels had success as a runner in his first start, gaining 55 yards on eight carries, and he should be looking to run often in this matchup. There's also little chance we'll be hooked by kneeldowns with the Bucs huge underdogs in this game."

Kalshi prices Daniels to reach 50 rushing yards at $0.43 per share, while NO is priced at $0.59 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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