The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand. We review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade on college football, college basketball and the NBA on Tuesday, with matchups including Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH), Wizards vs. Celtics and Alabama vs. Baylor. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of picks from those three games as part of our Tuesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH): Broncos to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Wizards vs. Celtics: Boston to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Alabama vs. Baylor: Crimson Tide to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH): Broncos to win by more than 6.5 points

Miami (OH) might have revenge on the mind after losing last year's MAC Championship Game to Western Michigan, but the Broncos imposed their will in that game. Jalen Buckley had touchdown runs of 67 and 64, and went on to finish with 193 yards on the ground in the game while Western Michigan piled up 286 rushing yards as a team. Buckley is back this season and he's rushed for 975 yards and a conference-leading 12 touchdowns to bring his career totals to 3,688 yards and 40 touchdowns. The Redhawks don't have a difference-maker on par and the model predicts that the Broncos cover in 73% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Western Michigan to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Wizards vs. Celtics: Boston to win by more than 10.5 points

Washington has won three games in a row and Boston is on a five-game losing streak, but the Celtics are still 11-6 on the season and the Wizards are only 7-11. Three of those losses for Boston came during a West Coast road swing and Paul George is expected to return to the lineup after being rested in the second game of a back-to-back against the Warriors on Sunday. The model predicts that the Celtics win by 17 on average and that they win by more than 10.5 points in 68% of simulations.

Kalshi prices the Celtics to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Alabama vs. Baylor: Crimson Tide to win by more than 1.5 points

Alabama checked in at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 this week ahead of the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas and their opening-round opponents will be Baylor. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on the season and their most notable win came against Seton Hall, while Baylor is 4-1 overall with the loss coming at Texas. Aden Holloway and Amari Allen are both back from an Alabama squad that reached the Sweet 16 a season ago and they're each averaging over 16 points per game. The model predicts that they help lead the Crimson Tide to an 11-point win on average and that Alabama wins by more than 1.5 points in 68% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Alabama to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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