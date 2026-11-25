The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand. We review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for a special presentation of the NFL on Thanksgiving Eve 2026, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Green Bay Packers for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of picks from Rams vs. Packers as part of our Wednesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Rams vs. Packers: Matthew Golden 6+ receptions ($0.51 per share)

Rams vs. Packers: Blake Corum to score a touchdown ($0.40 per share)

Rams vs. Packers: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.50 per share)

Rams vs. Packers: Matthew Golden 6+ receptions

"Yes, the Rams are a difficult defensive matchup for the Packers. But the Packers have no viable running game and have a condensed target tree. Matthew Golden leads that receiving corps with a 28% target share this season. He has out-targeted Christian Watson in five straight games," SportsLine NFL prop expert Megan Shoup said. "The Los Angeles Rams are playing man coverage this season (11th most in the NFL). Golden excels against man coverage, with a 40% target rate against man. He's had six or more receptions in five of the last six games. I like Golden to be the go-to target for Jordan Love on Wednesday night and grab six or more catches."

Kalshi prices Golden to record six or more catches at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. Packers: Blake Corum to score a touchdown

"Blake Corum has scored in six straight games for the Rams. In LA's last game, Sean McVay unveiled 20-personnel, allowing Corum and Kyren Williams to share the field," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The results had Corum equaling Williams' snap share for the first time this season, while continuing to significantly outplay his counterpart. With the tides seemingly shifting, this number represents tremendous value. The Packers have allowed 14 running back touchdowns in ten games."

Kalshi prices Corum to score a touchdown at $0.40 per share, while NO is priced at $0.60 per share. Trade on Packers vs. Rams here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. Packers: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points NO

"We get some Wednesday night football for the first time on Thanksgiving Eve. We're looking at a bunch of Packers fans showing up in LA to make it a split crowd for this game," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "The Rams will be without their top two receivers, which I feel is basically the engine of the entire team. The Rams will have to be a run-oriented team with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, but Matt Stafford will not be the weapon he usually is without his two star receivers. The Packers are the worst running team in the NFL, averaging 67 yards per game, but Jordan Love and his two star receivers make the difference."

Kalshi prices Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on Rams vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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