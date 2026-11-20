Sports fans hoping to make predictions on Friday's sports events can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. There are a handful of Week 12 college football games on the docket, including Oregon vs. Michigan State and Clemson vs. Duke. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Learn how prediction markets work and ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up and making trades.

Friday prediction markets

Duke to win vs. Clemson ($0.81)

Oregon to win vs. Michigan State ($0.90)

The Blue Devils have won the last two games in their series against Clemson, including a wild 46-45 contest a year ago. Darian Mensah is gone but running back Nate Sheppard is the star for Duke this year. He has 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season. Clemson is down to third-string quarterback Trent Pearman in what has been another disappointing campaign under Dabo Swinney. Duke wins in 76% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations and you can trade on the Blue Devils to win at Kalshi for $0.81 per share.

Oregon was a national title contender entering the season and while the Ducks faltered early, they could still make the Big Ten title game and College Football Playoff. They'll need to avoid slipping up against a Michigan State team which has been inconsistent but did play Northwestern and Washington tough. The Spartans also beat Michigan. The SportsLine model has Oregon winning in 77% of simulations and that trade is available on Kalshi at $0.90 per share. Michigan State is $0.11 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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