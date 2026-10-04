With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, California sports fans can receive a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. The Golden State has three NFL teams, and each is in action on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams head east to clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks, and the San Francisco 49ers put their 3-0 record on the line versus the Denver Broncos. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

NFL Kalshi California markets

Rams to win vs. Eagles: Yes $0.61, No $0.41

Chargers to win vs. Seahawks: Yes $0.25, No $0.76

49ers to win vs. Cardinals: Yes $0.58, No $0.43

Rams to win vs. Eagles: Yes $0.61, No $0.41

It looked like the Rams were going to move to 2-1 on the year last week in Denver, but they allowed 30 points in the fourth quarter for a surprising late loss. L.A. entered the year as a top Super Bowl contender, and while the team is 1-2, the Rams' two losses have come to top teams in the 49ers and Broncos. They now head across the country to face an Eagles team that's 2-1 and is coming off a 27-7 loss to the Case Keenum-led Chicago Bears.

A Los Angeles road win is trading at $0.61 per share at Kalshi, and a Philly win is $0.41. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chargers to win vs. Seahawks: Yes $0.25, No $0.76

The Chargers were one of the top teams in the NFL last year and made the playoffs as a result, and expectations were high for L.A. entering 2026. But it's been an awful start for Jim Harbaugh's team as the Chargers are 0-3 and haven't scored more than 16 points in a game thus far. Things don't get easier on Sunday as the Chargers visit last year's Super Bowl champs, the Seahawks, in Seattle. The Hawks are coming off a 33-31 loss at Washington due in large part to three turnovers that the Commanders turned into 21 points.

A Chargers win is priced at $0.25 per share at Kalshi, and a Seahawks win is $0.76. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

49ers to win vs. Broncos: Yes $0.58, No $0.43

The 49ers are one of five undefeated teams remaining in the NFL right now, and they have another tough test with the Broncos coming to Santa Clara. Both Denver and San Francisco have beaten the Rams, and the Broncos' lone loss came to an undefeated Chiefs team. The 49ers had a tough time putting Arizona away last week, but they wound up with a 36-30 win to move to 3-0.

A 49ers win is $0.58 per share at Kalshi, and a Broncos win is trading at $0.43. Make trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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