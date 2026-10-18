With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, California sports fans can receive a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. There are three NFL California teams and they're all in action this week. The Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals, with those games taking place Sunday afternoon. The San Francisco 49ers are on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders to wrap up Week 6. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this NFL Kalshi offer.

NFL Kalshi California markets

Chargers to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.22, No $0.79

Rams to win vs. Cardinals: Yes $0.88, No $0.13

49ers to win vs. Commanders: Yes $0.78, No $0.23

Chargers to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.22, No $0.79

This has been a bad start to 2026 for the Chargers. After going 11-6 and making the playoffs last year, they're 0-5 and are looking to get their first win out of the way. That will be tough in Week 6 when they visit the Chiefs, who are both 4-0 and coming off a bye as they look like a Super Bowl contender after a down 6-11 2025 season. The Chargers win in 21% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

A Los Angeles win is trading at $0.22 per share at Kalshi, and a K.C. win is priced at $0.79. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Rams to win vs. Cardinals: Yes $0.88, No $0.13

The Rams entered the season as a top Super Bowl contender, but they're 2-3 after falling to Buffalo on Monday in overtime. Los Angeles will try to get to .500 when the Cardinals come to town. Arizona is 1-4 after winning in Week 1, and while the Cardinals have shown flashes, things have not been good of late, especially on defense. The Rams win 76% of the time in this matchup, per the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Rams win is trading at $0.88 per share at Kalshi, and a Cardinals win is $0.13. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

49ers to win vs. Commanders: Yes $0.78, No $0.23

The 49ers host the Commanders on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 6, and these teams enter the game in different form. San Francisco got a big 32-29 win in Seattle last week to move to 5-0. Washington, however, completely mismanaged the clock in overtime against New York last week, resulting in a stunning tie. The 49ers can become the NFL's first 6-0 team this week as the 4-0 Chiefs had a bye last week, and the 5-0 Vikings are on bye this weekend. The 49ers win in 68% of SportsLine simulations.

A 49ers win is $0.78 per share at Kalshi, and a Commanders win is trading at $0.23. Make trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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