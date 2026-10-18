The Miami Dolphins won't be in action in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season with the team on a bye, but Florida football fans can still predict the outcome of games involving the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. This code gives new users $55 as a sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page.

NFL Kalshi Florida markets

Jaguars to win vs. Texas: Yes $0.57, No $0.44

Buccaneers to win vs. Steelers: Yes $0.44, No $0.57

Texans vs. Jaguars

Jacksonville needed some late heroics (and poor coaching from Nick Sirianni) to squeak by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 in London. The team is once again staying on that side of the Atlantic, but this AFC South division game will take place at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars have been one of the top defensive teams in the league to start the season, while Houston is still looking to find form after getting its first win of 2026 in Week 5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Jacksonville winning in 54% of simulations.

At Kalshi, this trade is available for $0.57 per share, while a Texans win trades at $0.44 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay comes home after getting a massive road victory against the Cowboys on Thursday in Week 5. The Bucs won't have Baker Mayfield in this one as he continues to recover from a thumb injury, but they did get some extra time off. The Steelers appear to be humming offensively after a slow start as they've scored 29.3 points per game over the last three contests. Tampa Bay wins this game in 49% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on the Bucs to win at $0.44 per share on Kalshi. A Steelers win is priced at $0.57 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get $55 when you make $25+ in trades:

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