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SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Commanders vs. Giants as part of our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Giants vs. Commanders: Jayden Daniels longest rush more than 12.5 yards ($0.62 per share)

Giants vs. Commanders: Rachaad White 60+ rushing and receiving ($0.45 per share)

Giants vs. Commanders: New York to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.53 per share)

Giants vs. Commanders: Jayden Daniels longest rush more than 12.5 yards

"While Jayden Daniels is running less, he's still cleared this number four times in six games - with his longest runs of the season coming against the Giants (38 and 26 yards)," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Giants have really struggled against mobile quarterbacks all season, partly due to their high rate of man coverage (28% is eighth highest), and blitz rate (31% is sixth highest). This has yielded 10.1 yards per scramble (third highest). Joe Milton and Tyler Shough both exposed the Giants in addition to Daniels over the last four games. Daniels hasn't had a designed run called for him since his elbow injury, but I still like this based on his scramble ability alone."

Kalshi prices Daniels to record a run of 13 yards or longer at $0.62 per share, while NO is priced at $0.38 per share. Trade on Thursday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Commanders: Rachaad White 60+ rushing and receiving

"Jayden Daniels embarrassed the Giants defense with his legs in the first meeting between these teams, and I expect taking that away will be the top priority. That should open things up for White, who has been the best back in Washington this season," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "He was held under 30 rushing yards on seven carries in tough matchups against the 49ers and Rams but contributed as a receiver in both games, and he's topped 57 yards from scrimmage in three straight as a result. He struggled against the Giants in the first meeting but they gave up 82 yards on 11 carries to Jacory Croskey-Merritt."

Kalshi prices White to reach 60 combined rushing and receiving yards at $0.45 per share, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade on Commanders vs. Giants here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Commanders: New York to win by more than 2.5 points NO

"The Giants are in the driver's seat in the NFC East after beating the Eagles, but it was a relatively unimpressive win against a decimated rival. The Commanders hung tough with the Rams for three quarters and played well on both sides of the ball despite key injuries, particularly at WR and DL," White said. "With the Giants' rushing attack flopping last week, I'm going to back the 'dog with the much better QB in this matchup in Jayden Daniels, who has yet to throw an interception this year. J.J. McCarthy started to turn back into a pumpkin against the Eagles, taking five sacks while throwing just 19 passes."

Kalshi prices the Giants to win by 2.5 points or at $0.47 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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