The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades on Friday night college football, when Florida State visits Louisville at 7 p.m. ET. Louisville trades at $0.615 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Florida State trades at $0.385 per share. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

The late game sends Iowa State to Provo to face eighth-ranked BYU at 10:15 p.m. ET, with BYU trading at $0.795 per share to win and Iowa State at $0.215 per share.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Florida State vs. Louisville

Florida State visits Louisville for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday. Louisville is 2-3 and 1-2 in ACC play after a 31-28 loss at NC State last Saturday, when quarterback Kienholz passed for 254 yards and Brown ran for 125. The Cardinals also lost 41-38 to Ole Miss and 30-27 to Wake Forest, and they beat Villanova 59-13 and SMU 41-31. Kienholz has passed for 307, 332, 177, 324 and 254 yards in the five games.

Florida State is 3-2 and 1-1 in the ACC, coming off a 38-7 win over Virginia, when quarterback Ashton Daniels passed for 183 yards and ran for 136. The Seminoles also beat New Mexico State 34-17 and Central Arkansas 34-7, and they lost 27-24 to SMU and 50-36 at Alabama, where Daniels threw for 377 yards. On Kalshi, Louisville trades at $0.615 per share to win and Florida State trades at $0.385 per share. The game's combined points is trading at $0.505 per share for more than 59.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 59.5. Trade on Florida State vs. Louisville here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Iowa State vs. BYU

Iowa State visits BYU for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff in Provo. BYU is 4-0 and 2-0 in the Big 12, ranked eighth, after a 17-10 win at TCU last Saturday. The Cougars beat Utah Tech 63-7, Arizona 28-17, and Colorado State 41-23, and LJ Martin ran for 176 yards at Colorado State. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier has passed for 198, 217, 227, and 62 yards in the four games. Iowa State is 3-2 and 1-1 in the Big 12, coming off a 45-42 win over West Virginia, when quarterback Jaylen Raynor passed for 264 yards and Flora ran for 212. The Cyclones also beat Southeast Missouri State 38-10 and Bowling Green 55-7, and they lost 16-13 at Iowa and 31-17 to Utah.

BYU won the last meeting 41-27 at Iowa State on Oct. 25, 2025. On Kalshi, BYU trades at $0.795 per share to win and Iowa State trades at $0.215 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Iowa State vs. BYU here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

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