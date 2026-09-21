The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code out there because you get 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Monday Night Football features the Rams hosting the Giants. Plus, Kalshi is legal in California, perfect for trying out California prediction markets. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is officially inactive. SportsLine's team of experts have provided a trio of Giants vs. Rams picks as part of our best Monday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Rams vs. Giants: Cam Skattebo 50+ rushing yards ($0.55 per share)

Rams vs. Giants: Isaiah Likely 5+ receptions ($0.45 per share)

Rams vs. Giants: Los Angeles to win by more than 7.5 points NO ($0.55 per share)

Rams vs. Giants: Cam Skattebo 50+ rushing yards

"Skattebo had 18 rushing attempts for 81 rushing yards. While I wish Skattebo had a stronger receiving share as he did last year, he got 60% of the backfield touches," SportsLine NFL expert Megan Shoup said. "Yes, the Rams may have had a travel "hangover". But they gave up 133 rushing yards to the 49ers' running backs. Yes, the Rams likely gain Aaron Donald, but they lose Myles Garrett."

Skattebo to rush for at least 50 yards is priced at $0.55 per share, and 49 yards or fewer is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade Giants vs. Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. Giants: Isaiah Likely 5+ receptions

"Isaiah Likely had eight receptions on eight targets in his Giants debut. Even with Malik Nabers back, it's clear that Likely will be Jaxson Dart's go to guy/safety blanket," SportsLine NFL expert Bob Konarski said. "Los Angeles allowed a four receptions on seven targets to the Niners tight ends in Australia and we can except Likely to get more attention this week. Aaron Donald may play for Los Angeles but no Myles Garrett so as long as the Giants o-line can protect Dart, the targets will be there for Likely."

Likely to catch at least 5 passes is priced at $0.45 per share, while 4 catches or fewer are priced at $0.55 per share. Trade Giants vs. Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. Giants: Los Angeles to win by more than 7.5 points NO

"The Giants won last week, beating the Cowboys, and I'm sure everybody's going to like them this week. Also, the Rams struggled in Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "But me liking the Giants has everything to do with what John Harbaugh has done for the Giants, merging all their early-round draft picks with key free agents, like his former Ravens at fullback and tight end. Jaxson Dart looked the best I've ever seen him as a quarterback. He was in control. He knew where to go with the football, and every time he was right in his choice. The Giants play in Hollywood, which is a perfect backdrop for Dart and Cam Skattebo."

The Rams to win by more than 7.5 points is priced at $0.45 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade Giants vs. Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.