The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. You can use those guaranteed funds for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars to win by more than 9.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks for Ravens vs. Jaguars for our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Justice Hill 10+ receiving yards ($0.64 per share)

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Derrick Henry 18+ carries ($0.48 per share)

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Jaguars to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Justice Hill 10+ receiving yards

"Hill had eight targets last week with Joe Fagnano throwing 21 of the team's 25 pass attempts, getting to 20 yards in a game where the Ravens had just 91 passing yards," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "He also had 26 yards on three catches (four targets) against the Bengals the previous week when the Ravens lost by 22, and it was his fifth straight game with at least three targets. Expect a few checkdowns to go his way here, and I think he has a great chance to get to 20 yards for a third straight game."

Kalshi prices Hill to record 10 or more receiving yards at $0.64 per share, while NO is priced at $0.36 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Derrick Henry 18+ carries

"The Ravens have no choice but to ride Derrick Henry versus Jacksonville. While the Jaguars allow an NFL-low 77.4 rushing yards per game, they just lost run-stuffing defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and safety Eric Murray to season-ending injuries," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Henry wasn't used much (11 carries, 53 yards; two catches, 7 yards) in Sunday's blowout loss at Buffalo, so he should be fresh for a massive workload at home Thursday. Amid an uncertain QB situation, look for the Ravens to rely on Henry."

Kalshi prices Henry to carry the ball 18 times or more at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Jaguars vs. Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Jaguars to win by more than 9.5 points

"Jacksonville enjoyed a stress-free thrashing of Indianapolis on Sunday and, having come off a bye, should be in fine fettle against a team with one big QB-related migraine. Starter Lamar Jackson is out with a bum thumb, while second-stringer Tyler Huntley appears unlikely with a throbbing toe," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "Even No. 3 man Joe Fagnano needed treatment during the game and finished largely because the next option was a RB. The Ravens could pick up a veteran, but the short week would give him little time to acclimate regardless of his role. Even were Baltimore at full strength, the Jags are the superior team at this stage of the season. The Ravens' QB void widens the gap."

Kalshi prices the Jaguars to win by more than 9.5 points at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Thursday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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