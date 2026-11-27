The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand. We review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for the NFL Black Friday game at 3 p.m. ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos after the benching and release of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Steelers vs. Broncos as part of our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Steelers vs. Broncos: Jaylen Warren 60+ rushing yards ($0.55 per share)

Steelers vs. Broncos: Jonah Coleman 4+ receptions ($0.47 per share)

Steelers vs. Broncos: Denver to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Steelers vs. Broncos: Jaylen Warren 60+ rushing yards

"The Steelers rank fifth in yards per rush but the run game has faceplanted the last two weeks, with Jaylen Warren rushing for 43 yards on 16 carries. But this is a good situation for the RB with four 100-yard games this year to have a big day," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Broncos rank 28th in yards per carry and just surrendered 121 rushing yards to an awful Raiders run game that has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. Pittsburgh fell behind 13-0 and 17-0 in its last two games, and with a total of 38 and potentially bad weather, the Steelers should be able to stay committed to the run game in a presumably tighter matchup, one I think they can win."

Kalshi prices Warren to record 60+ rushing yards at $0.55 per share. Trade on Broncos vs. Steelers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Steelers vs. Broncos: Jonah Coleman 4+ receptions

"With J.K. Dobbins suspended, rookie Jonah Coleman should continue to see the bulk of the work out of the Denver backfield. Coleman played a season-high 85% of the offensive snaps last week vs. the Raiders, recording 24 carries and four receptions on five targets," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "Coleman has recorded four receptions in three consecutive games and is averaging 3.4 receptions over his last five games as his role in the Denver offense has expanded. Now he gets a Pittsburgh defense that is allowing the fifth-most receptions to opposing RBs this season. With the Steelers' aggressive pass rush, Bo Nix could be forced into more checkdowns and quick throws underneath."

Kalshi prices Coleman to record 4+ receptions at $0.47 per share. Trade on Black Friday NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Steelers vs. Broncos: Denver to win by more than 3.5 points

"As poorly as QB Aaron Rodgers was playing, the Steelers' switch to Mason Rudolph may not represent a drop-off. But the whirlwind of developments figures to throw the Pittsburgh locker room for a loop," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "Rudolph might be a veteran but has thrown four passes all season. Denver ranks fifth for passing yards yielded and sacks achieved. On the other side, the Broncos have averaged 30.5 ppg over a four-game window. As a team, there have been six wins in a row. A seventh looms, likely by a healthy margin, in light of the Steelers' turmoil."

Kalshi prices Broncos to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.54 per share. Trade on Broncos vs. Steelers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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