The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade college football or the NBA on Friday, including No. 4 UCLA vs. Illinois at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of picks from Pittsburgh vs. Florida State, UCLA vs. Illinois and Spurs vs. Warriors as part of our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State: Panthers to win ($0.59 per share)

UCLA vs. Illinois: Bruins to win by more than 10.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Spurs vs. Warriors: Golden State to win ($0.16 per share)

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State: Panthers to win

"Good for Florida State for winning at Boston College on Saturday, when no one would have blamed the Noles if they had mailed it in. But B.C. is no good. Pitt is solid and comes off a bye week," SportsLine college football expert Matt Severance said. "Tough ask for FSU, which lost its starting center to injury against the Eagles, on a short-week Friday, going back to the Northeast on what will be a cold night in Pittsburgh in the Panthers' home finale."

Kalshi prices Pittsburgh at $0.59 per share, while Florida State is priced at $0.41 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

UCLA vs. Illinois: Bruins to win by more than 10.5 points NO

UCLA is one of only two remaining unbeatens in the FBS and they can even stomach a loss and still make the Big Ten Championship Game. Meanwhile, Illinois is also in the mix to play for a conference title with only two league losses. Bret Bielema's defense has only given up 40 points over the last three games and Illinois is on a four-game winning streak. The model predicts they keep it within 10 points in 54% of simulations.

Kalshi prices UCLA to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Illinois vs. UCLA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Spurs vs. Warriors: Golden State to win

The Spurs are legitimate NBA title contenders after winning the West a season ago and they're red-hot with 10 wins in a row, but this is an NBA Cup group stage game and it's the second night of a back-to-back. Golden State is also playing for a second consecutive night, but will be eager to get back into the win column after having an eight-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday. The pricing is certainly right here, with Golden State winning in 28% of the model's simulation to far outpace the $0.16 per share you're paying.

Kalshi prices Golden State at $0.16 per share, while San Antonio is $0.85 per share. Trade on Warriors vs. Spurs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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